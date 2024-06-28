Of all the recent anti-Semitic and anti-Israel craziness in the world, nothing tops the demented young college women in the United States who marched through the streets with Palestinian Arab flags, supporting the Islamic terrorists who slaughtered innocent Israelis on October 7, 2024. Ironically, many protestors wore shorts and other garments that would get them arrested—and worse--if dressed that way in most Islamic nations.

Compounding the absurdity were the lesbians who proclaimed their allegiance to fanatics who despise homosexuals and toss them off rooftops.

If onlookers are baffled by this, they should not be. There is ample precedent of such absurd and gross antisemitism from another era:

"I was dismayed by the sight of our young women throwing themselves with love and enthusiasm at a pack of brutish misogynistic men led by a psychopath. How long had we German women yearned and fought for a Republic and the right to vote? And suddenly women are tossing aside our Constitution to embrace men who view them as factories to produce armies of babies to conquer the world and spread their antisemitic doctrine. How could any woman, with her nurturing instinct, make such a choice, to lose the ability to see the difference between right and wrong? The difference is so clear in Adolf Hitler's threats in Mein Kampf. In his disdainful speeches. In the Nazis' vicious actions against helpless Jews."

That was my German grandmother, Pauline Kellner, wife of justice inspector and diarist, Friedrich Kellner, explaining to her American grandson how the highly cultured German people (women, in particular) could devolve, in a mere decade, into little more than programmed robots serving totalitarian terrorists.

This was in 1968, when I spent the summer with them studying my grandfather's 900-page diary, which he wrote during the six years of the Nazis' onslaught of Europe. Friedrich and Pauline were under Gestapo surveillance during that time. Pauline, who encouraged him throughout, would have shared the same dire fate had the diary been discovered.

To underscore my grandmother's point about women, my grandfather showed me a diary entry with a line from one of Adolf Hitler's speeches:

"In all these years, the women have been my most fanatical followers," claimed Hitler.

In other entries, Friedrich wrote about Frau Anna Jochem cheering wildly upon learning the Luftwaffe had bombed Polish cities: "This is a great and glorious time!"

And about a woman sitting near them in a restaurant who suddenly proclaimed to the entire room: "Adolf needs only to press on a button and then everything is finished!"

And Heinrich Haack's wife, Elise, a leader in the Women's League: "She blames our soldiers for the loss at Stalingrad. Though hundreds of thousands have been killed, she insists we send even more into the fight."

He mentions one of Elise Haack's sisters, Lilli Boehm, who was a nurse, and relates how "our mental hospitals have become murder centers," and how nurses had "aligned" their medical ethics with the Nazis, and went from healing patients "to dispatching them into a better hereafter," (i.e., killing them).

Another of Frau Haack's sisters was Margarethe Desch, head of the Nazi Women's League in Laubach. She pressured Pauline to join the group.

Friedrich wrote, "Despite the repeated efforts and intimidation, my wife never filled out a single form or became a member of any such organization. I would suggest that in all of Germany there are to be found few wives of officials who showed the same courage. A monument should be erected to my brave Pauline."

When I asked my grandmother why so many women were attracted to such obvious bullies, she replied, "You hear their answer in their screams for victory: Sieg Heil, Sieg Heil! (Hail Victory.) They cared nothing for right and wrong but cast their lot with those who claimed, 'Might makes Right.'"

And she added: "Every one of them, men and women—and even the children—were beguiled by the concept of a New Order in Europe—and eventually the world. With dreams of supremacy, the masses turned over their thinking to sly propagandists who controlled the radio and newspapers that subjected our nation to a daily barrage of lies that stirred up irrational hatreds."

It might seem far-fetched to think Friedrich and Pauline Kellner could have envisioned the horrific chaos in America in the year 2024: college students, primed by the prejudices of their immoral teachers and the mainstream media, revealing their inability to know right from wrong; students, with the hindsight of history, siding with Islamic terrorists like Hamas (and by association, the Muslim Brotherhood and Iran) whose forebears had aligned themselves with Adolf Hitler's genocidal madness.

"Such atrocities," Friedrich Kellner wrote, "will never be able to be erased from the Book of Humanity."

As it happened, Friedrich and Pauline Kellner did envision the resurgence of antisemitism and the terrible difficulties of today. Shortly before my grandfather's death in 1970, when we were last together, he complained about the Soviet Union's increasing support for Palestinian Arab militants, who that year had brought their terrorism to Germany, attacking Israeli passengers at the Munich airport. Friedrich correctly called the connection between atheist Russia and jihadist Islam “an unholy alliance of totalitarian fanatics” that would seriously challenge the democracies in the future.

Now, we are in that future. And we have need of Friedrich and Pauline Kellner's wisdom and courage. "I want to be there in that fight," he wrote. Well, he is. With his diary, Friedrich Kellner is at the front lines. And with him, as always, is his brave Pauline.

Robert Scott Kellner, a navy veteran, is a retired English professor who taught at the University of Massachusetts and Texas A & M University. He is the grandson of the German justice inspector and diarist Friedrich Kellner and is the editor and translator of My Opposition: The Diary of Friedrich Kellner--A German against the Third Reich, Cambridge University Press, United Kingdom.