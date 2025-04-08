An Israeli tourist in her 50s was killed in a fatal car accident in Miami, Florida, last night (Monday).

Less than two weeks ago, a haredi Jewish woman, Natasha Saada, 32, and her daughters, Diana, 7, and Deborah, 5, were killed in a car accident as they were crossing the street in Midwood, Brooklyn.

The family was returning home from synagogue when the tragic collision occurred.

According to a police statement, the accident occurred on Saturday, shortly after 1:00 p.m. (local time), when an Audi collided with a Toyota that was traveling in front of it.