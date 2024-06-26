Canada on Tuesday imposed additional sanctions on those who have supported Hamas, including through funding the October 7 attack on Israel, its Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly announced.

“These sanctions are another clear example of Canada’s commitment to countering Hamas and its acts of terror, as well as its affiliates and financial networks,” said a statement from Global Affairs Canada announcing the sanctions.

The sanctions apply to nine individuals and two entities with roles in Hamas’ financial network. Global Affairs Canada said they “have directly or indirectly participated in facilitating, supporting, and providing funding assessed as having been integral to the planning and execution of the attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023.”

The nine individuals were identified as Abdelbasit Hamza Elhassan Mohamed Khair, Muhammad Ahmad Abd Al-Dayim Nasrallah, Ahmed M. M. Alaqad, Nasser Al Sheikh Ali, Samir ‘Abd Al-Mu’in ‘Abd Hirzallah, Thair Abd Al Raziq Shukri Hirzallah, Muhammad Fallah Kamil Hirzallah, Na’im Kamil Raghib Hirzallah and Salah Kamil Raghib Hirzallah.

The two sanctioned entities were named as Herzallah Exchange and General Trading Company LLC and Samir Herzallah and Brothers For Money Exchange and Remittances.

“Today’s sanctions represent a further step in Canada’s response to the ongoing violence in the region. Canada remains deeply concerned by the impact that the conflict is having on Israeli and Palestinian civilians and is committed to promoting peace and security in the Middle East,” the statement said.

Joly said, “Today, we are sending a clear message to Hamas and its affiliates that terrorism cannot and will not be tolerated. We stand with the Israeli people and call for the immediate release of all hostages.”

In March, Canada announced sanctions on 11 individuals holding senior positions in Hamas or organizations affiliated with Hamas who were directly involved in the planning, financing, and execution of the October 7 attack.

The list of individuals to be sanctioned includes Yahya Sinwar, Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip, Muhammad Deif, head of Hamas' military-terrorist wing, and Akram al-Ajouri, head of Islamic Jihad's military-terrorist wing.

Joly noted at the time that "Canada unequivocally condemns Hamas’s terrorist attack against Israel, its unacceptable treatment of hostages, and its heinous use of sexual and gender-based violence as a tactic of war.”

She added that “Canada is committed to a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in the Middle East and will continue to take steps against Hamas and anyone affiliated to Hamas.”