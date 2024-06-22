In light of the increasing tension on the northern border and the chances of war, the American administration clarifies that the US will stand by Israel in a comprehensive confrontation with Hezbollah.

CNN reports that during talks held by Minister Dermer and Head of National Security Council Tzachi Hanegbi in the US, senior American officials told them that if a war indeed breaks out between Israel and Hezbollah, the US will not deploy troops on the ground but will assist Israel in all necessary ways.

Dermer and Hanegbi met during their stay in Washington with senior American officials, including National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and White House Middle East Coordinator Brett McGurk.

A senior administration official, who remained anonymous, told CNN that "when discussing the issue of Hezbollah provocations, American officials clarified that the Biden administration would offer the security aid Israel needs, although the US would not deploy American forces on the ground in such a scenario."

He also mentioned that during the discussions between Dermer, Hanegbi, and senior American officials, options were discussed to reduce the tension on the northern border and how to return residents in Israel and Lebanon who were forced to leave their homes at the outbreak of the war.

In recent weeks, the American administration has been working to try and prevent an outbreak of a full-scale war between Israel and Hezbollah, but American envoy Amos Hochstein, who visited the region last week, failed to bring both sides to an agreement that would halt the deterioration.