Benny Gatnz, leader of the National Unity party and a former Defense Minister and Chief of Staff, spoke to CNN about American involvement in the war against Iran.

"First of all, I want to thank President Trump, the administration, and the American people for many years of partnership," Gantz began. "For us, Iran is an existential threat, but it is a major interest for everyone else as well."

Gantz noted that the war against Iran has serious implications for the Ukraine War, in which the USA has been heavily involved for some time. "If you ask the people of Kyiv, I am sure it is a major interest for them as well."

He expressed confidence in the USA's ongoing support. "I'm sure President Trump understands the importance of his place as a global leader and that he cares about Israel very much."

He stopped short of calling for the USA to actually enter the war: "I'm sure he will give the right directions, but it is his decision."