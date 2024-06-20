Jewish organizations in Canada on Wednesday welcomed the Canadian government’s blacklisting of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization.

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) said it welcomed “the Government of Canada’s long-awaited decision to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist entity under Canadian law. This designation comes after years of advocacy by CIJA, the victims of Iranian terror, and Iranian diaspora organizations.”

"The Canadian Jewish community has persistently called for this decisive action against the IRGC, recognizing its role in promoting violence and instability globally, including through its support for terrorist groups targeting Jews and others," said Shimon Koffler Fogel, President and CEO, CIJA. "While we applaud this step, it is disappointing that it took so long for the government to act on its commitment."

"The delay in listing the IRGC sent a concerning message about Canada's resolve to confront state-sponsored terrorism. CIJA urges the government to ensure that this designation is swiftly followed by concrete measures to disrupt the IRGC’s networks and stop its interference and threats to Canadians."

CIJA said it called on the international community to join Canada in condemning the IRGC’s destructive agenda and taking firm action against its operatives and affiliates.

Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center (FSWC) said it “is pleased to learn that the Canadian government is listing Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization under the Criminal Code.”

“While this decision has been a long time coming, we commend the Canadian government for finally taking decisive action to hold the Iranian regime and its IRGC to account for perpetrating heinous human rights abuses and acts of terror, both in Iran and around the world,” said FSWC President and CEO Michael Levitt. “Listing the IRGC as a terrorist entity is a step in the right direction in protecting the safety, security and freedoms of Iranians and Canadians alike.”

Also welcoming the move was B’nai Brith Canada.

"Today’s announcement, though long overdue, is a victory for all Canadians. The victims of IRGC terror deserve to know that Canada will no longer function as a safe haven for members of the Iranian regime or their assets,” said Richard Robertson, B'nai Brith Canada's Director of Research and Advocacy.

"As part of our commitment to defending human rights and protecting those who have been marginalized, B’nai Brith committed itself to ensuring that the IRGC be recognized for what they are, terrorists. We did so in solidarity with the Iranian community and in the memory of those who were silenced by the IRGC," Robertson concluded.

Earlier on Wednesday, Canada’s Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc announced the move to list the IRGC as a terrorist organization.

"Canada will use all possible tools to combat terrorist activities carried out by the IRGC," he told reporters, according to the Reuters news agency, saying the announcement reflected "very strong and compelling evidence".

LeBlanc, asked why they action took so long, said the decision had been taken based on the law and advice from security services, not as a result of political pressure.