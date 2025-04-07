The local government in Gaza, which is controlled by the Hamas terror group, has declared the Rafah region in southern Gaza to be a "disaster zone."

IDF forces recently began operating in Gaza, in an attempt to eliminate the terror infrastructure in the area and destroy the Hamas terror group.

According to a statement by the government, the region has suffered unprecedented damage to its civilian and public infrastructure.

The report claimed that 90% of the approximately 50,000 homes in the region have been completely destroyed. In addition, 22 of the 24 wells sustained damage, 85% of the sewage system collapsed, and 320 kilometers of roads were destroyed.

It also claimed that 12 medical centers, eight schools, and around 100 mosques were completely destroyed, and a great deal of damage was done to thousands of dunams of agricultural land. Among the affected neighborhoods are a-Salam, Brazil, Janina, and the Rafah "refugee camp," around 90% of which the terror group claimed were destroyed.

In its statement, the government said that the closure of the Kerem Shalom Crossing for over a month has worsened the humanitarian crisis in the area, especially due to the lack of fuel to run the water pumps which still work.

Gaza's governments are run by the Hamas terror group, and expressed full support for the October 7 massacre. The terror group has large stockpiles of fuel and food, which it uses to ensure the continuation of its terror activities.