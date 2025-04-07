The mayors of Berlin and Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Kai Wegner and Ron Huldai, on Monday announced the establishment of a new Twin Cities partnership.

The agreement marks 60 years of diplomatic relations between Germany and Israel and reflects the long-standing friendship and cooperation between the two cities.

Tel Aviv and Berlin share democratic values and maintain numerous cultural, social, and economic ties. Both cities are vibrant and dynamic, attracting young people, artists, and startup entrepreneurs from around the world.

The official signing ceremony will take place in Berlin on May 5th, 2025. The visit of the Mayor of Tel Aviv-Yafo to Berlin and the signing of the twin cities agreement are part of the events marking 60 years of diplomatic relations between Israel and Germany, as well as the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

Tel Aviv-Jaffa mayor Ron Huldai said: "I am pleased to announce the establishment of a Twin Cities partnership with Germany’s capital, Berlin – a partnership based not only on historical memory, but also on the values of democracy, freedom, and tolerance, which are so crucial in the world today."

"Kai Wegner, the Mayor of Berlin, is a true friend of Israel. Since October 7, he visited Tel Aviv-Yafo to express his solidarity, expressed full support for Israel’s right to self-defense, and declared that the Israeli flag would remain raised over Berlin’s City Hall until all hostages return. We are strengthening our ties with Berlin through understanding that strong partnerships are built on shared values, historical responsibility, and a commitment to a better future for the next generations."

The city of Tel Aviv-Yafo has signed cooperation and friendship agreements with many cities around the world and maintains fruitful relations with other leading cities. Berlin now joins Tel Aviv-Yafo’s other partner cities in Germany: Cologne, Freiburg, Frankfurt, Essen, and Bonn.