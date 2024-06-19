Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday morning met with an AIPAC bipartisan delegation of members of the United States Congress, led by Congressman Steny Hoyer.

During the meeting, President Herzog stressed: "I say repeatedly, we are utterly grateful to the United States of America for standing with us in this war. And I'm very grateful to the President of the United States for being here at the beginning of the war and sending a clear message on behalf of the American people."

"We also respect tremendously the bipartisan support that crosses all divides and conflicts within American society. We are fighting here the battle of the free world against the Empire of Evil. That's why together, we must stay together."

Regarding disagreements between the US and Israel, he added, "If we have anything to discuss, it should be discussed quietly."