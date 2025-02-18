Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, today (Tuesday), met with a US Congressional delegation organized by AIPAC, and with a bipartisan delegation led by Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA).

The Prime Minister told the members of Congress that he has close ties with both President Trump and them, the representatives of the American people. He said that the alliance between the US and Israel has never been stronger and added that it will assist in jointly achieving all of the objectives of the war.

Over the past two days, Prime Minister Netanyahu has met with 23 members of the US Congress and has thanked them for their steadfast bipartisan support for Israel.