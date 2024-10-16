AIPAC on Tuesday criticized the Biden administration after it sent a letter to Israel, warning Israel of a US arms embargo unless it allows more American humanitarian aid into Gaza within 30 days.

“Threatening to cut off American support for Israel as it confronts Iran and its proxies on seven fronts weakens our ally, undermines American interests, and sends a dangerous message to our common enemies about US support for our democratic allies,” AIPAC said in a statement.

“Throughout this war, Israel has surged aid into Gaza, including food, medicine, and water. It opened crossings and worked to provide safe havens for civilians. No military has confronted a war environment like Gaza, and Israel routinely takes unprecedented steps to preserve and safeguard Palestinian lives, including broadcasting its moves and giving up the element of surprise. As it continues to operate in an extremely dangerous and difficult environment, Israel today said it will respond to the concerns raised by the United States,” it added.

The letter in question was written by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and delivered to Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer on Monday.

The American officials stated that there has been a decline in the amount of humanitarian aid that has entered Gaza in recent months and that this raises "questions" about Israel's commitment not to place restrictions on the entry of aid into the enclave.

The letter states, “We are particularly concerned that recent actions by the Israeli government—including halting commercial imports, denying or impeding nearly 90 percent of humanitarian movements between northern and southern Gaza in September, continuing burdensome and excessive dual-use restrictions, and instituting new vetting and onerous liability and customs requirements for humanitarian staff and shipments—together with increased lawlessness and looting—are contributing to an accelerated deterioration in the conditions in Gaza.”

Later on Tuesday, an Israeli official responded to the letter , saying that it “has been received and is being thoroughly reviewed by Israeli security officials. Israel takes this matter seriously and intends to address the concerns raised in this letter with our American counterparts.”

News of the letter came two days after US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris urged Israel to increase efforts in allowing humanitarian aid into northern Gaza.

Her call followed claims from the UN's World Food Program (WFP) that no aid has reached that region of the Strip for nearly two weeks.

“The UN reports that no food has entered northern Gaza in nearly two weeks. Israel must urgently do more to facilitate the flow of aid to those in need. Civilians must be protected and must have access to food, water, and medicine. International humanitarian law must be respected,” Harris wrote in a post on X.

On Monday, the political echelon ordered that humanitarian aid be delivered to the northern Gaza Strip.

Following the directive, 30 trucks of flour and food entered from Ashdod Port through the Erez crossing to the northern Gaza Strip, after two weeks in which no aid was brought into the area.

When food does enter the Strip, it is often taken by Hamas, as shown in video footage published by Channel 12 News last week.

Out of approximately 100 aid trucks which entered Gaza, Hamas took over 47 of them.

The footage, which was filmed in Rafah, shows the trucks moving with the humanitarian aid, which does not reach the civilians. The terrorists can be seen taking over the trucks , and firing at anyone who attempts to approach.