Today (Tuesday) Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant met with Senior Advisor to U.S. President Biden, Amos Hochstein at the Ministry of Defense headquarters in Tel Aviv.

Minister Gallant and Hochstein held an extended one-on-one meeting followed by a bilateral discussion with professional teams.

The Minister provided a situation assessment of developments on Israel’s northern border, emphasizing the daily attacks conducted by Hezbollah against Israel’s northern communities and detailing the IDF’s efforts to thwart Hezbollah terrorists and infrastructure.

Minister Gallant and Hochstein discussed the security situation at length and its impact on the region.

Earlier, Hochstein met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog.