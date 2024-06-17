IDF troops are continuing intelligence-based, targeted operations in the area of Rafah. IDF troops located numerous weapons and struck a number of structures rigged with explosives that posed a threat to the forces.

Simultaneously in the Tel Sultan area, several terrorists posing a threat to the forces were eliminated in close-quarters combat and by drones.

Furthermore, a weapons storage facility from which anti-tank missiles were fired toward IDF troops was destroyed. No IDF injuries were reported and the forces located grenades, explosive devices, military equipment, and additional explosive materials.

IDF troops are continuing to operate in the central Gaza Strip. Over the past day, the troops eliminated armed terrorists in close-quarters combat.

In addition, a number of military structures posing a threat to the troops and used by Hamas for terror purposes were destroyed.