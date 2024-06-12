A Palestinian Arab suspect approached the security fence near one of the communities in the Gaza envelope on Tuesday and was eliminated from the air using a drone, Kan 11 News reported.

According to the report, the IDF said that it was decided to strike the suspect with a UAV because he behaved suspiciously and they did not want to take a risk when he started approaching the border.

The incident occurred in the south of the Eshkol Regional Council.

On Tuesday morning, the IDF said that over the past day, troops eliminated armed terrorist cells in close-quarters encounters and located intelligence materials in several targeted raids in the area of Rafah.

An IAF aircraft eliminated a Hamas sniper who posed a threat to the troops in the area.

Later, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced that the 98th Division completed a divisional operation above and below ground in eastern Deir al-Balah and eastern Bureij. The soldiers located weapons, eliminated approximately 100 terrorists, and targeted more than 100 terrorist structures. The soldiers destroyed dozens of terrorist infrastructure sites and launch areas situated near communities in southern Israel.

In rapid, intelligence-based operations, the 7th Brigade, the Kfir Brigade and soldiers of the Yahalom Unit located several tunnel shafts. Yahalom soldiers scanned and destroyed the two tunnels, which were each one kilometer in length and contained rooms and weapons, and destroyed over two kilometers of the attack tunnels.

Soldiers of the 98th Division, including the Paratroopers Brigade, the Kfir Brigade, the 7th Brigade and Yahalom soldiers, carried out a variety of operations that contributed to the success of Operation “Arnon,” the operation in which four hostages were rescued on Saturday. The Paratroopers Brigade carried out an operation to rescue the hostages, the Yamam and ISA forces from the vehicles, following the rescue of the hostages from Hamas in a bold operation.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shavuot in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)