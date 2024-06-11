IDF troops are continuing intelligence-based, targeted operations in the area of Rafah. Over the past day, the troops eliminated armed terrorist cells in close-quarters encounters and located intelligence materials in several targeted raids in the area.

An IAF aircraft eliminated a Hamas sniper who posed a threat to the troops in the area.

In addition, IDF troops continue to operate in the central Gaza Strip. During a strike conducted in the area, an IAF aircraft struck a terrorist cell that posed a threat to the troops in the field.

Over the past day, IAF fighter jets and additional aircraft struck and dismantled approximately 35 terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip.

Among the targets were military structures, weapons storage facilities, launch sites, observation posts, terrorist cells, and additional military infrastructure.