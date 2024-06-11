The wreckage of a plane carrying Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima has been located - and there were no survivors, Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera announced Tuesday.

According to BBC, Chilima and nine others were aboard a domestic flight on Monday when their aircraft - which had been turned back due to poor visibility - went off radar during bad weather.

Malawi soldiers searched the Chikangawa Forest through Monday night and early Tuesday, seeking the military aircraft and any survivors.

However, on Tuesday, Chakwera said in a press statement that the military had located the craft, and found no survivors. He added that he was "deeply saddened and sorry" for the news, and that the craft had been completely destroyed.

Chilima had been on his way to represent the government a the funeral of a former minister, Ralph Kasambara, who died less than a week ago, BBC added. A former first lady was also aboard the flight.