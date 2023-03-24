The American Jewish Committee (AJC) is partnering with IsraAID, the Israeli relief agency, to provide humanitarian assistance to Malawi as it faces a severe outbreak of cholera.

Malawi, which was the first African nation to open an embassy in Jerusalem is dealing with the aftermath of Cyclone Freddy. The severe storm destroyed communities and displaced thousands of people.

“AJC stands in solidarity with the people of Malawi, as they strive to deal with an enormous tragedy. Malawi, a country known as the Warm Heart of Africa, has long shown a warm heart toward the United States and Israel,” Wayne Sussman, director of AJC’s Africa Institute, said. “We are pleased to join with IsraAID, our long-time partner, to provide urgent humanitarian relief.”

Sussman, AJC Africa Institute Board Chair Marion Bergman, and AJC Long Island President Arnie Herz met in New York last week with Malawi’s UN Ambassador Agnes Chimbiri-Molande for a discussion that focused on the impact of the cyclone and how AJC could assist.

IsraAID CEO Yotam Polizer noted that the “people of Malawi suffered a terrible cyclone and our hearts go out to them.”

He praised AJC’s support for allowing his organization “to be able to respond quickly to this tragedy and deploy our emergency response team who will focus on both relief and recovery.”