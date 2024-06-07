ארדן: אני מזועזע מההחלטה דוברות

Today, Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan received an official notification from the UN Secretary-General, through his Chief of Staff, regarding his decision to include Israel on the list attached as an appendix to the UN Secretary-General's report on Children and Armed Conflict (CAAC) of countries and armed organizations that have not taken adequate measures to improve the protection of children during conflict.

Ambassador Erdan responded saying, “I am utterly shocked and disgusted by this shameful decision of the Secretary-General. You know that Israel’s army is the most moral army in the world and you know it. This is an immoral decision that only aids terrorism and reward Hamas".

"And I have to tell you another thing:", he added, "The only one who is blacklisted today is the Secretary-General whose decisions since the war started, and even before, are rewarding terrorists and incentivizing them to use children for terror acts. Now Hamas will continue even more to use schools and hospitals because this shameful decision of the Secretary-General will only give Hamas hope to survive and extend the war and extend the suffering. Shame on him!”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded: "The UN put itself on the blacklist of history today when it joined the supporters of the Hamas murderers. The IDF is the most moral army in the world and no delusional decision by the UN will change that".