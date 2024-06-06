The IDF announced Thursday morning that First sergeant (res.) Refael Kauders fell in battle in northern Israel.

Kauders, 39 years old from Tzur Hadassah, served as a coordinator in Battalion 5030 in the Alon Brigade.

His family has been notified.

Kauders was killed in Wednesday's UAV attack on a soccer field in the Druze town of Hurfeish, in which 11 people, including Kauders, were injured.

Ali Badar, a resident of the village who was at the field, told Galei Zahal, "There was no siren. We are used to this situation, but this time it was a real surprise - and it was even more stressful because we were at a practice with kids."

The IDF estimates that precise drones were used in the attack, and one succeeded in reaching the field and exploding in it.