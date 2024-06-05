An attack drone launched by Hezbollah exploded in a soccer field in Hurfeish, a Druze town in northern Israel.

At least eleven people have been wounded in the attack. Rescue and medical forces reported that one person is in critical condition, three are in serious condition, and the rest are in light to moderate condition.

No alarms were activated before the drone struck.

Resident Ali Bader told Galai Tzahal (IDf Radio), "There was no alarm. We are used to this situation, but this time it was really surprising - and was even worse because we had [soccer] practice there with children."

The IDF stated, "A short while ago, a number of launches that were identified from Lebanon fell in the area of Hurfeish in northern Israel. No sirens were sounded, the incident is under review."