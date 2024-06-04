Israel's former ambassador to the UN, MK Danny Danon, sums up the week-long visit to Israel of former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley – until recently a candidate for the US presidency on behalf of the Republican Party and who may very well be integrated into the leadership if Donald Trump is elected president.

“I want to thank my dear friend, Ambassador Nikki Haley, for coming to Israel for a week, visiting the communities that suffered on October 7. She said one main point in every engagement, “Finish the job, finish the job. Eradicate Hamas.” That's what we have to do and that's what we intend to do,” Danon told Israel National News - Arutz Sheva.

"I visited the south with her. We saw the residents, the survivors, the great pain. It was clear to see how she connected with every resident she met. She received comprehensive reviews from military personnel about what we did in Gaza and what needs to be done. I am sure that when she returns to the US, she will convey our message to senior officials of the US leadership and to the public opinion," he added.

According to Danon, "She said one main point in every engagement, “Finish the job, finish the job. Eradicate Hamas. We thank the ambassador for giving us a real feeling that we are not alone."

During her visit, Ambassador Haley received the Jerusalem Award from the Israel National News - Arutz Sheva team. "You look at what's happening now, even with October 7 everyone needs to know [that] you should always stand up for what's right. What Israel is doing is right. It's always been doing the right thing. I see how Israel works. We have to continue sounding the truth, making sure it is heard,” said Haley.

She added "I've seen this so many times at the United Nations, everybody runs to Israel when she's been hit, but everybody's quick to criticize her when she hits back. If this were any other country, if this had happened to any other country, that country would be up in arms, screaming, yelling, everything, and saying everyone should help them. And we should. Israel is no different." We need to do everything to return the hostages and make sure that Israel is safe and that such an attack will never happen again."