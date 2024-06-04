השריפה בקרן נפתלי כב"ה צפון

Two unmanned aircraft were intercepted on Tuesday morning over the Upper Galilee after sirens sounded in the area.

A loud explosion was heard in Tzfat after shrapnel from an interceptor missile fell in the nearby Birya forest and ignited a fire.

Two firefighting crews are working to extinguish the blaze. The Fire and Rescue Service updated that there is no concern at the moment that the fire would spread to populated areas.

At the same time, firefighting crews, with the assistance of firefighting aircraft, are working to gain control of a fire that broke out yesterday afternoon on the Naftali Ridge caused by a Hezbollah rocket that struck the area.

Over the past 24 hours, 18 firefighting crews from the North, Coast, and Central Districts together with crews from the Nature and Parks Authority, JNF, IDF, and Police, worked to gain control of fires in the Galilee and Golan Heights.

Seven IDF reservists and nine civilians were lightly injured from smoke inhalation.