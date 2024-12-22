As part of efforts to create the conditions for the return of the northern residents to their homes, the IDF is conducting a wide-ranging operation to restore and clear up communities in northern Israel.

Engineering squads alongside other additional soldiers have been deployed and are operating across more than 40 communities in northern Israel and in civilian areas that were used as military assembly areas.

The forces are clearing military equipment, cleaning waste, and removing unexploded ordnances from the communities using engineering tools.

The Home Front and the Logistics Units of the Northern Command, in coordination with their civilian counterparts and in close cooperation with local authorities, have been working for over a year to establish conditions for the safe return of northern residents to their homes. This effort emphasizes the management of daily life in a secure environment.