Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionists) and Minister in the Finance Ministry Ze'ev Elkin (New Hope) published the ministry's reimbursement plan for residents of northern Israel who will return to their homes which will go into effect on March 1st, 2025.

According to the plan, each adult to return home will receive a grant of 15,400 shekels, and a child will receive a grant of 7,700 shekels. Likewise, an additional "vacancy reimbursement" will be given to the residents for damages caused to their property due to their neglect during the residents' absence, for example, water damage.

Every resident will receive a vacancy reimbursement of an additional 10,000 shekels for an adult and 5,000 for a child. In total, every adult will receive 25,400 NIS and a family with two children will receive 76,200 NIS.

A family with four children will be eligible for a one-time grant of 40,000, making the total of all grants, including the return grant and vacancy grant, 101,000 NIS.

"Since the war began, the residents have displayed determination and heroism for a long and not easy time," Smotrich stated. "I am convinced that the residents will show their resistance - this is the image of victory. We will end the year with less than a 7% deficit, the macro results are good results."