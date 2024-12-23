Ahead of Hanukkah, police explosive disposal experts decided to take on a project that would display the transition from darkness to light that the residents of northern Israel experienced over the past year.

As part of the project, the experts took parts of missiles that ended lives and brought great darkness to many and turned them into a menorah that will spread a light of hope.

Work on the menorah Police Spokesperson

Among the parts that make up the menorah is part of the rocket that killed 12 children who were playing soccer in Majdal Shams, part of the missile that killed a school teacher in Shfar'am, and part of the rocket that killed a couple who were walking their dog in the forest in Kiryat Shmona.

Over the course of the holiday, the menorah will pass through various locations in northern Israel and will be lit by officers from the Northern District Police, bereaved families, and residents of the north.

The menorah Police Spokesperson

Among the locations it will be lit: The northern Golan Heights with public officials and the families of the children killed in the Majdal Shams attack, in Kiryat Shmona with security forces who fought in the war, at a hotel in Rosh Pina which currently houses evacuees from border towns, in Shfar'am with the family of the teacher who was killed in a missile strike, and on the last day, at the annual event marking the end of the holiday in Meron.