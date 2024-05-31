David and Dina Guedalia, parents of of Yosef Malachi Guedalia, a lead project manager and decorated soldier specializing in urban combat drone warfare in the elite Duvdevan undercover unit, spoke at a special Israel Heritage Foundation event in honor of Israel and Jerusalem organized with Arutz Sheva. Yosef was killed fighting terrorists in Kfar Azza on Oct. 7th, saving lives he and his adhoc team entered the battlezone multiple times througout the day.

They began by describing the heroism Yosef and his comrades displayed as the war broke out, rushing south, engaging as many as 100 terrorists along the way, and rescuing wounded soldiers and civilians under fire, sometimes without equipment or using only handguns. Yosef would not survive the engagement, but he saved numerous other lives.

As a family descended from Holocaust survivors, they said, Yosef would have been well aware of the feelings of those hiding as murderers approached, and was determined to make this time different.

They concluded by telling of Iris, a woman whose son was taken hostage from the same neighbourhood where Yosef fought in Kfar Azza. “She heard that Yosef had been in the same neighborhood as her son, and realized that despite the many differences between the two, they were one. All of Israel is one, and now we continue spreading these words of unity in memory of Yosef. That was who he was.”