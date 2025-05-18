השהה נגן

Rabbi Eli Weinstock, President of the New York Board of Rabbis and Senior Rabbi of the Jewish Center of Atlantic Beach on Long Island, spoke at the Israel Heritage Foundation and Arutz Sheva Summit.

Rabbi Weinstock reflected on the spiritual resonance of the moment, noting the proximity to Lag B’Omer, a day that celebrates the legacy of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, traditionally associated with the Zohar. In a symbolic nod, he acknowledged the presence of Minister of Culture and Sports Miki Zohar, whose Hebrew surname means radiance—saying it was fitting that he brought “light” to the gathering.

Citing Psalm 122, Rabbi Weinstock echoed Governor Ganz’s earlier reference to Jerusalem as the foundation upon which the Jewish people stand firm. “It provides us with the foundation to do everything that we do—create, connect, and persevere despite challenges,” he said.

He addressed the pain of the moment as well, referencing the recent terrorist attack in Israel and the funeral of the late Tze’ela Gez, whose husband Hananel’s words, “I am broken but I will be strong,” struck a chord. “That is the strength we derive from Jerusalem,” Rabbi Weinstock affirmed.

He also celebrated the achievement of Israeli singer Yuval Dayan, who has reached the finals of the Eurovision Song Contest with her hopeful anthem, “A New Day Will Arise.” He linked the theme of the song to the broader message of Jewish perseverance and unity: “No matter how sad the day is, we continue. We will never let them break us.”

Rabbi Weinstock emphasized the importance of Jerusalem not only as a physical city but as a spiritual beacon that continues to inspire strength among Jewish communities in the US and around the world. “It is through our connection to Jerusalem, and the leadership of our guests from Israel—Knesset members, ministers, consulate officials—that we draw resilience,” he concluded. “May the message of Yerushalayim lead us all into that new day. Amen.”