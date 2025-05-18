השהה נגן

Mati Goldstein, a prominent disaster management expert, addressed attendees at the Israel Heritage Foundation and Arutz Sheva Summit, where he underscored Israel's internationally recognized expertise in responding to crisis scenarios.

“In discussions about the events of October 7 and the ongoing challenges since, it is equally vital to acknowledge Israel’s global standing in the field of disaster management,” Goldstein remarked. “Professionals from across the globe are turning to Israel to learn effective strategies for disaster response. Despite the simultaneous engagement on seven different fronts, Israel’s government—represented here today—along with the IDF and various emergency organizations, coordinated efforts to prioritize life-saving operations. These were swiftly followed by care for the deceased and support for displaced communities.”

Goldstein also emphasized the outpouring of international Jewish solidarity in the wake of the conflict. “What has been especially moving is the response from individuals and organizations around the world, including many based in the US. They have contributed time, resources, and medical support to ensure IDF soldiers receive proper equipment and care, including access to second opinions when needed.”

Speaking from personal experience, Goldstein shared that his son, who was seriously wounded in Gaza, has been hospitalized for four months. “Every few weeks, we receive visitors from the US asking how they can help, offering assistance and medical insight. Their unwavering support exemplifies the strength of our global Jewish community.”

He concluded with a message of resilience and unity: “Our people are distinguished by our solidarity, especially in times of hardship. The commitment of the US Jewish community to Israel’s strength is deeply appreciated. With G-d’s help, we will continue the fight against Hamas and bring all the hostages home safely.”