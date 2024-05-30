Yisrael Beiteinu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman has been corresponding with former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to achieve a political union that would offer an alternative to the Likud and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Kan News reported.

The report further stated that Liberman would like Bennett to join him in such a framework, but wishes to lead the party.

The Yisrael Beiteinu party commented on the report: "There are no offers, it's all rumors. Naturally, everyone is talking with everyone, there is nothing on the table at the moment. Liberman is busy and is working to create an alternative leadership and preparing correctly to topple the government."

Yesterday, sources in Yisrael Beiteinu and the New Hope - The United Right parties confirmed that Liberman and Gideon Sa'ar are discussing a joint run in the next election.

The parties noted that the discussions are not concrete since there is no date for the elections yet, but explained that such discussions take time, and therefore, they have begun.