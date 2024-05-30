The IDF announced that it would distribute additional long arms in Judea and Samaria. The Knesset Committee on Judea and Samaria Affairs was informed by a representative of the Central Command that long weapons would also be distributed to residents who are not members of civilian security squads to strengthen security.

The distribution of weapons will be carried out according to criteria, and will be concentrated through the civilian security coordinators and the regional brigades in Judea and Samaria.

Chairman of the Committee MK Tzvi Succot convened the committee meeting to discuss the rise in terror in Judea and Samaria alongside the army's decision to reduce security forces stationed in the settlements.

"Terror is raising its head and we will do everything to continue living in Judea and Samaria and everywhere in our country with security and peace," he said. "The decision to distribute more weapons in the settlements of Judea and Samaria is significant and will strengthen the sense of security. I call on the residents of the settlements who want to take part in defending the place of their residence to submit an application to carry a weapon, in order to add another significant response force."