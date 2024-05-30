תפיסת הגנבים צילום: דוברות המשטרה

Border Police officers have arrested six individuals suspected of stealing agricultural produce belonging to a farmer evacuated from Metula in northern Israel.

An additional individual suspected of stealing from Emek Hama'ayanot was also arrested.

On Wednesday, during enforcement activity by Border Police in northern Israel, officers at the Rosh Pina Junction confiscated two vehicles filled with agricultural produce. A search of one vehicle revealed 80 kilograms of peaches, and a vehicle confiscated at Emek Hama'ayanot was found to contain 300 kilograms of watermelon suspected of being stolen goods.

In the first suspicious vehicle were six suspects in their fifties, residents of Arraba. In the vehicle's hold, authorities found 80 kilograms (180 lbs) of peaches, worth an estimated 2000 NIS, which are suspected of being stolen from the orchards in Kfar Yuval.

In Emek Hama'ayanot, an additional vehicle containing one suspect who is a resident of Nazereth in his 40s was apprehended with 300 kg (660 lbs) of stolen watermelons which is estimated to be worth 3000 NIS.

All of the produce was returned to the farmers, and the suspects were taken for questioning.

"The Border Police takes very seriously any attempt to harm farmers," a statement read. "The force's officers are working to counter agricultural thieves, who harm the livelihoods and security of the growers."