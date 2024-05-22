A two-year-old girl was forgotten in a car in Beit Shemesh and was brought to Shaare Zedek Hospital in the capital, where her condition has been listed as critical.

The girl had been forgotten for an extended period of time in a closed car on Rabbi Brachya Street in Beit Shemesh.

Emergency medics of Magen David Adom (MDA), Menachem Edri and Shalom Shasha said: "We arrived at the scene and saw a two-year-old girl unconscious with signs of heat stroke. We were told that she had been inside the closed vehicle for a long time."

"She was very warm when we touched her. We gave her immediate medical treatment, that included cooling and advanced resuscitation and evacuated her in an MDA intensive care ambulance to the hospital in critical condition."