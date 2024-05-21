A group of four anti-Israel activists disrupted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's testimony before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee today (Tuesday) during a hearing on the State Department's budget.

As Blinken began to speak, a man shouted the name of a six-year-old girl who was allegedly killed in the Gaza Strip during the current war between Israel and the Hamas terrorist organization.

“Blinken, you will be remembered as the 'butcher of Gaza,”' the man screamed. “You will be remembered for murdering innocent Palestinians.”

As the man was escorted out of the room by Capitol police, other protesters began to yell and were removed as well. One woman yelled, "Stop the genocide."