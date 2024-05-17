תיעוד: מפעילות כוחות חטיבה 7 בג'בליה צילום: דובר צה"ל

The 7th Brigade led the divisional-level offensive in Jabaliya and is now fighting in the city center.

In less than a week of operations, the soldiers encountered dozens of terrorists, initiated contact, and eliminated more than 60 terrorists through ground and aerial operations.

Even now, the soldiers are exchanging fire with terrorist cells in the area. The 7th Brigade’s fire control center directed dozens of airstrikes, eliminated terrorists, and destroyed terrorist infrastructure.

תיעוד: היערכות הכוחות לפעילות בג'בליה צילום: דובר צה"ל

Soldiers of the 101st battalion located a weapons warehouse with dozens of long-range rockets ready for use, dozens of rocket parts, explosives, and other weapons.

The weapons warehouse is located about ten meters from a shelter complex from which the population was evacuated and where 20 terrorists were apprehended.

Forces also located a rocket launcher in the area and destroyed it.