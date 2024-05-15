In a world where all lay claim to Israel, why not let everyone have a piece for themselves?

Gabi and Aliza Grubin, of Ramat Beit Shemesh, Israel, won't stop until that happens. No, this isn’t some 2-state solution. It’s not planting trees in a Jerusalem forest. It’s a twist on “retail therapy” - emphasis on the “therapy” - in the form of “Tikvah Jewelry”.

Despite what little support we have from the rest of the world, Jewish pride is at an all-time high. The Star of David is no longer a brand borne in shame; it’s a badge of honor.

So too, Tikva Jewlery’s Israel Pendant necklaces, named “Freedom” and “Hope” are not your Bubby’s yellow star.

But they’re not an opportunistic trend, either. For unsung hero couple Gabi and Aliza, they’re a way to give back.

See, Black Saturday wasn’t the first time tragedy knocked on the Grubins’ door. Heart-pounding fear…surreal pain...a grim reality...accompanied them through a year of terror after Gabi was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, an aggressive form of cancer.

Newlyweds and newly pregnant, Aliza didn’t know if their unborn child would ever meet her father. As they battled transatlantic hospital stays, morning sickness, and debilitating chemotherapy treatments…

Only one thing gave them comfort: The tireless support of their community through warm meals and thoughtful gifts.

Gabi may have had a tumor the size of a tennis ball to the left of his heart, but he found hope in the heart of his nation. By the grace of God, Gabi was cancer-free before his baby's second birthday. The young family moved back to Israel and tried to begin their life together. Aliza started a flourishing personal chef business; life was good. But they were always on alert - searching for ways to repay the kindness shown to them while Gabi was sick. Then, stealthy and evil as cancer, and with equal brutality, October 7th happened. The war broke out, and the Grubins jumped into action. Their weapon of choice? Gifts and food.

Granted, the circumstances were different, but they knew hard times. They worked day and night designing & manufacturing striking Israel pendant necklaces with the goal of gifting 5000 to IDF soldier families.

For every purchase on the site, they donate a second necklace to a soldier's wife or a displaced family. No strings attached! (OK, bad pun, I know)

If that weren’t generous enough...

Aliza also took it upon herself to cook delicious, hot dinners for families with husbands in the army!

Imagine being on day 1000 of solo parenting...

Sick with fear and worry of if and when your husband will return, to be greeted with a scrumptious meal delivered by Aliza Grubin herself!

And then, nestled amidst the neat packages (with extra for the week, of course!), you find a beautiful, Tiffany-esque, pink box.

You untie the ribbon to reveal the most meaningful, beautiful Israel-themed necklace in gold, silver, or rose gold. I didn't have to imagine.

As my daughter proudly clasped “Hope” around her neck, she said, “I miss my Abba (father) who’s been fighting for our Land since October 7th, and this makes me feel more connected to him.”

These are not your average Israel-themed bling, although I guarantee you’ll get compliments.

They're our national anthem embodied.

Worn close to our hearts; with every beat, a fervent plea:

,עוֹד לֹא אָבְדָה תִּקְוָתֵנוּ"

,הַתִּקְוָה בַּת שְׁנוֹת אַלְפַּיִם

לִהְיוֹת עַם חָפְשִׁי בְּאַרְצֵנוּ

".אֶרֶץ צִיּוֹן וִירוּשָׁלַיִם

"Our hope is not yet lost,

The hope that is two-thousand years old,

To be a free nation in our land,

The Land of Zion, Jerusalem.”