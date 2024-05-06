The US has demanded clarifications from Israel regarding the upcoming military operation in Rafah after the IDF began facilitating the evacuation of civilians from part of the enclave that serves as Hamas's last military stronghold in Gaza, Kan News reported.

According to the report, the Biden Administration is demanding more details about the Israeli plans, and today (Monday). senior American officials and senior officials from Israel are expected to discuss the issue.

Israeli officials view coordination with Egypt as important for the success of the Rafah operation given Rafah's location on the border between Gaza and Egypt.

This morning the IDF began preparations for the evacuation of the civilian population in Rafah, as part of the preparations for a military operation in the city.

In recent hours, flyers were dropped calling on the residents of eastern Rafah to evacuate temporarily toward the expanded humanitarian area.

Calls to temporarily move to the humanitarian area are conveyed through flyers, SMS messages, phone calls, and media broadcasts in Arabic.