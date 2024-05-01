The IDF's Arabic spokesman, Lieutenant Colonel Avichay Adraee, exposed as false the claims of the Hezbollah terrorist organization that it struck an "Israeli military vehicle" in Ramot Naftali in the Upper Galilee last night (Tuesday).

"There is a huge gap between Hezbollah's statements and the truth," wrote Adraee who added a photo of the poultry truck that was damaged and wrote: "This is a civilian truck that carried poultry. Hezbollah is making excuses to drag Lebanon into danger and harm Israeli citizens."

Adraee's tweet was published in response to Ali Shuaib, a reporter for the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Manar channel, who wrote: "At 8:17 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, Hezbollah set a precise ambush against an Israeli military vehicle in the triangle between Yaftah and Ramat Naftali."

"When they reached the ambush point, the Islamic resistance forces fired guided missile weapons and struck it directly, destroying and burning it with all of its contents," Shuaib wrote.

Two people were lightly wounded in the anti-tank missile strike. They were treated at Ziv Medical Center and released home.

The wounded men are residents of Shibli–Umm al-Ghanam and Arraba. Fortunately, they were standing outside their poultry truck when it was struck by the missile and thereby avoided serious injury.