The IDF’s Arabic-language spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, on Monday evening again issued a warning regarding three maritime ports in Yemen: Hodeidah, Ras Isa, and Al-Salif.

The statement read, "An urgent warning to all those present at the maritime ports controlled by the Houthi terrorist regime: Here is an important and urgent message for you."

It further stated, "Due to the Houthi terrorist regime's use of the seaports for its terrorist activities, we urge everyone present at the ports to evacuate and distance themselves from them until further notice."

Adraee warned, "Failure to evacuate the ports until further notice endangers you. Evacuating the ports will ensure your safety."

In mid-May, Adraee issued a similar warning to civilians present at these Yemeni ports, stating that the Houthis are exploiting these civilian maritime facilities for terrorist activities, thereby placing the safety of the region at significant risk.