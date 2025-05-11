Mind games? IDF orders evacuation of three Yemeni ports

IDF Arabic Language Spokesman Avichay Adraee has issued an urgent warning calling for the evacuation of the Houthi-controlled Ras Isa Port, Hodeidah Port, and Al-Salif Port in Yemen ahead of an Israeli airstrike.

"Due to the terrorist Houthi regime's use of seaports for its terrorist activities, we urge all those present at these ports to evacuate and stay away from them for your own safety until further notice," Adraee wrote.

While initially reports stated that Israel struck targets in Yemen, no such strikes have occurred so far this evening.

Last week, Israel carried out two attacks, within two days, on Houthi targets in Yemen.

On Monday, the IDF struck the Hodeidah port as well as the "Bajil" Concrete Plant. On Tuesday, the IDF struck Sana'a International Airport, completely disabling it. In addition, strikes targeted Houthi infrastructure such as power and concrete plants.

The strikes last week came as retribution for a Houthi missile that impacted the grounds of Ben-Gurion International Airport last Sunday. On Friday, the Houthis again launched a missile that caused millions of Israelis to run for shelter but was successfully intercepted.