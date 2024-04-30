The US Central Command has published photos of the American pier that was established off the coast of Gaza.

According to the American announcement, the pier is supposed to begin operating at the beginning of May.

The IDF announced it would secure the project and assist administratively in the establishment of the pier, which is supposed to provide extensive aid, including about 2 million food rations per day.

In a statement released by the IDF spokesperson at the beginning of the week, it was noted that during the last few weeks, work had been done to integrate the sea pier and to organize the space for humanitarian aid in Gaza.

The work began in a joint workshop with the Americans that served as a planning basis for its start, carried out by the Engineering and Construction Department in the Ministry of Defense, led by the Southern Command of the IDF, the Engineering Corps, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, with support and logistic enveloping of the Technology and Logistics Division, and in cooperation with the US Army.

The project area extends over about 270,000 square meters, intended for the operation and transit of goods in a wide flow to the area.

In addition, a hydraulically controlled gate system that allows operational and logistical flexibility was built, and extensive electrical work is being done to support the facility and to integrate maritime and land means.

The floating pier was established by the Americans and will be connected to the shore, through which humanitarian aid will be transferred. The naval arm will secure the forces on the humanitarian aid mission in the maritime area.