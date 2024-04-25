The Grand Rabbi of the Nadvorna Hassidic sect
The Grand Rabbi of the Nadvorna Hassidic sect

Following the successful interception of the Iranian attack on Israel last week, the Grand Rabbi of the Nadvorna Hassidic sect asked his followers to give thanks to G-d for the miracles that the Jewish people have witnessed.

"We should be dancing in the streets for the miracles and kindness that G-d does for us, but let us at least thank G-d on the night of the holiday which is a very big night," he told his followers on the first night of Passover.

He asked them to complete the Talmud in the coming year as part of actions to thank G-d for the great miracle.

On Thursday The Economist reported that Israel severely damaged an aerial defense radar at Iran's Natanz nuclear complex. Iran quickly replaced the radar with a different model in an attempt to cover up the damage.