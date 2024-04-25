Following the successful interception of the Iranian attack on Israel last week, the Grand Rabbi of the Nadvorna Hassidic sect asked his followers to give thanks to G-d for the miracles that the Jewish people have witnessed.

"We should be dancing in the streets for the miracles and kindness that G-d does for us, but let us at least thank G-d on the night of the holiday which is a very big night," he told his followers on the first night of Passover.

He asked them to complete the Talmud in the coming year as part of actions to thank G-d for the great miracle.

On Thursday The Economist reported that Israel severely damaged an aerial defense radar at Iran's Natanz nuclear complex. Iran quickly replaced the radar with a different model in an attempt to cover up the damage.