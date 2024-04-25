Eretz Yisrael Yomi
Eretz Yisrael YomiCourtesy

We pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded and Hashem's protection for the soldiers and citizens of Israel.

אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה של הפצועים ולשמירתם של ה' על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל.

Pesach and Eretz Yisrael
Presented By: Rav Moshe Davis Written by: Tsvi Levy

Question
What special connection is there between Pesacḥ and the Land of Israel?

Answer
Both Pesacḥ and Eretz Yisrael are for Am Yisarel to remember all the miracles that God does, whether open or hidden miracles, God continues to supervise and run the world in every matter.

Mishna: Masechet Demai Perek 2 Mishna 1
Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Tsvi Levy

The Mishna in Demai states that there are types of produce which require Ma’aser Demai even outside the Land of Israel.

Question
What is special about the fruits of the Land of Israel that require Ma’aser Demai even outside the Land?

Answer
The quality of the Land’s fruit reflects the spiritual status of the Nation of Israel. If Am Yisrael does mitzvot, then the Land of Israel, which is the source of blessing to the world, can give the Divine abundance.

