We pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded and Hashem's protection for the soldiers and citizens of Israel.

אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה של הפצועים ולשמירתם של ה' על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל.

Pesach and Eretz Yisrael

Presented By: Rav Moshe Davis Written by: Tsvi Levy

Question

What special connection is there between Pesacḥ and the Land of Israel?



Answer

Both Pesacḥ and Eretz Yisrael are for Am Yisarel to remember all the miracles that God does, whether open or hidden miracles, God continues to supervise and run the world in every matter.

Mishna: Masechet Demai Perek 2 Mishna 1

Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Tsvi Levy

The Mishna in Demai states that there are types of produce which require Ma’aser Demai even outside the Land of Israel.