The EU Foreign Affairs Council decided today (Monday, April 22) that the European Union’s UAV sanctions regime will be expanded to include Iranian activity in the Middle East related to missile programs.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Israel Katz congratulated the EU on its decision: "A dramatic decision that sends a clear message to Khamenei - we will not allow you to undermine regional stability."

The sanctions will be imposed on entities and individuals involved in supplying Iranian missiles and drones to terrorist organizations supporting the regime.

The EU's important decision comes after diplomatic efforts by the Foreign Ministry and FM Katz, and after dozens of discussions on the matter with European foreign ministers in recent weeks.

Foreign Minister Katz added: "I would like to thank the EU for its appropriate decision today, on the eve of the Passover holiday celebrating freedom, to expand the sanctions regime on Iran. This is a dramatic decision that sends a clear message to Khamenei, to Iran and its proxies: you cannot continue to undermine regional stability and peace. I want to thank Israel's mission to the European Union, Israeli embassies in Europe and the Strategic Affairs Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for their efforts to promote the decision. We will continue to work together to expand the sanctions on Iran to other areas, primarily on the IRGC."