IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari this evening (Monday) published footage of the damage from an Iranian missile on construction infrastructure at the Nevatim Airbase, which was struck in the massive Iranian attack on Israel Saturday night.

Hagari noted that the damage was minor and said that "the base is fully functional and continues to send out planes for operational missions. The operational action continues around the clock."

"We saw here the damage to the base from the Iranian attack. This is only minor damage to the infrastructure - and a total of four areas of damage - one near the runway, two near an open area, and one near a building under construction. All the damage will be repaired in the coming days," he added.

"The IDF, in all its formations, continues to be prepared and trained for the defense of the country. We are conducting a situational assessment and following the developments," the spokesman emphasized.