IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, spoke on Sunday with the Commander of the US Central Command (CENTCOM), General Michael Erik Kurilla.

The Chief of the General Staff expressed great appreciation for the joint defensive effort in thwarting and intercepting the Iranian attack on Israel.

LTG Halevi added that the close cooperation between the two militaries throughout the war has led to the formation of a strong defensive coalition that proved itself last night.

Halevi asked General Kurilla to convey his deep appreciation to the US forces for their cooperation and high-quality effort. "The strategic partnership of the IDF and the US Armed Forces is significant for maintaining regional stability and security in the Middle East," the IDF stated.

Additionally, the Chief of Staff held a situational assessment with members of the General Staff Forum.