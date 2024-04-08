A Hamas official on Monday said that there has been no progress on negotiations for a prisoner swap deal, Reuters reported.

The top terrorist, who asked not to be named, told Reuters, "There is no change in the position of the occupation and therefore, there is nothing new in the Cairo talks." He added, "There is no progress yet."

An official close to negotiations claimed to Reuters that "regarding the exchange of prisoners, Hamas was and is willing to be more flexible, but there is no flexibility over our...main demands."

Earlier, two Egyptian security sources and the country's Al-Qahera Newsclaimed progress had been made in the Cairo talks. That report said that the potential deal would have three stages, and that concessions had been made regarding the release of hostages and Gazans' return to northern Gaza.

However, no official source confirmed this report.