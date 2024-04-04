Hundreds of evacuees from southern Israel were evacuated Thursday from the Cassia Hotel in Jerusalem, after a fire broke out at the scene.

According to news08, the fire broke out on floor -4 of the fourteen-story hotel.

Eight firefighting teams arrived at the scene and began evacuating the hotel's guests and working to release the large quantity smoke and extinguish the source of the flames.

The incident was then declared to be fully under control.

According to a Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson, the incident ended with only one person lightly injured due to smoke inhalation. The victim was evacuated to a hospital.

At this stage, the hotel's guests are still barred from entering the building, due to ongoing examinations of the hotel's systems, news08 noted.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.