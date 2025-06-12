Early on Thursday afternoon, the Jerusalem District Fire and Rescue Service received a report of a bus on fire near Moshav Mata, along Route 375.

Fire and rescue teams from the nearby Beit Shemesh station were dispatched and acted swiftly to both extinguish the burning bus and contain the fire that had spread approximately 10 meters into the adjacent forest.

The bus was completely destroyed, but no injuries were reported.

Route 375 has been closed to traffic in both directions. Crews at the scene continue working to fully extinguish the fire and isolate additional risk areas.

Senior Fireman Officer Yoram Hadad, who also served as the incident commander, said: “When we arrived at the scene, we encountered a fully engulfed bus with flames spreading toward the forest. We split our forces to handle both the bus and the wooded area simultaneously, and quickly contained the fire, preventing extensive environmental damage.”