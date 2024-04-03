Israeli reporter Barak Ravid was named on Wednesday as the winner of the White House Correspondence Association’s (WHCA) award for overall excellence in White House coverage.

The award for presidential news coverage recognizes a correspondent who personifies the journalistic excellence as well as the personal qualities exemplified by Aldo Beckman, the award-winning correspondent of the Chicago Tribune and former WHCA president, after whom the award is named.

“Barak Ravid's reporting displayed deep, almost intimate levels of sourcing in the US and abroad that produced stories closely aligned to the events that subsequently transpired,” the WHCA wrote.

“His stories put the reader into the room as decisions were being made in the tumultuous aftermath of the October 7 raids,” it added.

Ravid serves as political reporter for Axios and for the Hebrew-language Walla! news website.