The IDF Commando Brigade exected a raid in the Al-Amal neighborhood of Khan Yunis and found a large stockpile of military supplies.

The raid was carried out by infatry in collaboration with armor and engineering forces. Dozens of terrorists were killed by sniper ambushes, close quarters fire, and aerial fire support.

Egoz soldiers arrested dozens of terrorists in the neighborhood. The terrorists were transferred for interrogation to the IDF Intelligence Corps Unit 504, which specializes in HUMINT, and the ISA. In addition, the fighters found hundreds of charges and dozens of Kalashnikov rifles.

The Pararoopers Brgade raided a terrorst builing located near Al-Amal Hospital and found dozens of grenades, Kalashnikov weapons, and miltary equipment.